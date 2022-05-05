Three held in Hyderabad for adulteration of LPG cylinders

Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team along with the Jawaharnagar police busted a LPG domestic gas cylinder adulteration racket and arrested three persons on Thursday.

Police seized 11 full cylinders, 1 empty cylinder, gas filling rods, an auto trolley and other hand tools from K Dayakar, Praveen and Ch Babu, all three delivery executives with a gas agency at Gabbilapet in Jawaharnagar.

The three collected empty cylinders after delivering some cylinders to customers. They would then remove half of the gas from the other cylinders that were to be delivered, refill them with water and deliver it to customers. They were involved in the act for over a month now, police said.

