Cool fashion trends for the hot summer of 2023

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:52 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: With the sun out and extreme heat this season let’s bring our summer wardrobe out and style them in the best way possible. We have gathered a few fashion trends for this summer and we love the looks!

Sustainable fashion and loose fits are making their way in with cargo pants and crop tops, or denims and mini-skirts with tank tops being the all-time outfits for the season. Here are our favourite summer fashion trends for 2023:

Pastel colours

One of those trends that are always popular during summer, wearing light pastel colours gives you the right look without putting in much effort. While lilac and pink are a must-have in your closets, there will be a range of pastel shades we are expecting to see this summer — yellows, minty greens, and tangerine are a few of the delicate shades that will be making their way into the wardrobes in the coming month.

Sustainable & ethical fashion

With growing awareness of environmental issues, sustainable and ethical fashion is expected to gain even more popularity. Buying second-hand clothing is becoming cool again. Thrifting helps your wallet and also the planet. Second-hand clothes also help you put together outfits with unique pieces that nobody else is wearing.

Loose & flowy silhouettes

With comfort in mind, lightweight and airy clothing that allows for ventilation and breathability is always in demand during hot climates. From skin-tight everything to comfy silhouettes, the oversized trend has allowed for a lot more room to experiment with outfits.

Printed, embroidered clothing

Clothing with various prints such as geometrical, floral, or abstract, and embroidery with intricate details are expected to be a popular trend in the summer.

Maxi dresses

An eternal favourite for many, these have become a staple for fashionistas. Maxi dresses come with effortless ease and elegant allure. A full-length frock that hovers slightly above ground is a no-brainer when it comes to summer style. It is one of the most comfortable choices for summer and they come in various styles, prints, and colours to create your look!

Light accessories

Accessories are going to be light and help you stay cool this summer. More than the chunky bracelets, chains or earrings, invest in sunglasses, scarves, and hats that will add a stylish touch to your outfits.