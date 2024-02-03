Cops arrest two ganja smugglers, seize 14 kg ganja in Khammam

Police arrested two ganja smugglers and seized 14 kg ganja at Madiripuram village under the limits of Tirumalayapalem police station limits

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 3 February 2024, 06:55 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Police arrested two ganja smugglers and seized 14 kg ganja at Madiripuram village under the limits of Tirumalayapalem police station limits.

In a statement here on Saturday police informed that Tirumalayapalem and Task Force police conducted vehicle inspections at the village on Friday evening and found some persons moving suspiciously.

Upon checking their bags police found the ganja worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The accused Vishnu Vital Rao Matne and Sanchin Kantha Thomre of Maharashtra along with Raju of Odisha were booked under NDPS Act Section 8 (c ) read with 20 (b) ii (c). Raju was absconding.