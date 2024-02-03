Over-prized anti-fungal drug seized in Khammam

3 February 2024

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of TS Drug Control Administration (DCA) have seized stocks of ‘Itralix 100’, the anti-fungal Itraconazole capsules (100mg) in Khammam that were being sold for more than the ceiling price set by the drug regulatory authorities.

The MRP indicated in the packs of ‘Itralix 100’, manufactured by Nutralife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Haridwar and marketed by Elixir Lifecare Pvt Ltd., Punjab, is Rs. 362.40 for 10 capsules, which means a single capsule is being sold for Rs 36.24. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the pricing regulatory authorities of medicines in the country, however, fixed the ceiling price of Rs 16.67 for a single capsule of the same drug.

The DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said that the marketing company was clearly charging 94 percent excess of Rs. 17.57 for each capsule of the anti-fungal drug, which is a clear violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The DCA team during the raids seized stock worth Rs. 6, 885.

The Head of TS DCA said that the prices of Essential Medicines shall be in accordance with the ceiling prices fixed by the NPPA, adding that overpricing essential medicines is a violation under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators.

Meanwhile, at Patheshapur village, Raghnathpally mandal, Jangaon district, the DCA team of conducted seizures at a quack’s clinic, Jangaon district and detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale. The unlicensed medical practitioner (quack), Kanagatla Venkateshwarlu was running a clinic in the village claiming himself to be a Rural Medical Practitioner. The DCA officials seized 62 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, antidiabetics etc worth Rs. 65, 000 during the raid.

At Kodad, the DCA officials also seized ‘Piletreat Cream’ with a prohibited claim on its label indicating that it treats ‘Piles’.

The product “Piletreat Cream” (Calcium Dobesilate, Lignocaine Hydrochloride, Hydrocortisone Acetate & Zinc Cream) is a ‘drug’ and the claim regarding treating the disease ‘Piles’ is a prohibited claim for a ‘drug’ as per ‘Schedule J’ of Drugs Rules. The said drug with a prohibited claim was manufactured by Curetech Skincare, Solan Himachal Pradesh and marketed by Smartway Wellness Pvt. Ltd. Gujarat.