Cotton seed shortage sparks protest: Municipal chairperson criticizes state government

Premender said that the State government utterly failed to keep the seed required for farmers. He said farmers were struggling to buy the seed due to the government’s lack of preparedness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 09:59 PM

Premender said that the State government utterly failed to keep the seed required for farmers. He said farmers were struggling to buy the seed due to the government’s lack of preparedness.

Adilabad: Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender alleged that the State government failed to keep sufficient cotton seed stocks for farmers. He submitted a representation to Additional Collector (Revenue) Shyamala Devi after staging a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Premender said that the State government utterly failed to keep the seed required for farmers. He said farmers were struggling to buy the seed due to the government’s lack of preparedness.

Also Read Telangana: Swimming competition inaugurated at Adilabad

He wanted the government to take steps to avoid inconvenience to the cotton growers and ensure the availability of sufficient stocks in the district. Rokandla Ramesh, a BRS leader said farmers began facing inconvenience in purchasing seed after a gap of 10 years.

He recalled that the previous BRS government was committed to the welfare of the farmers and ensured that farmers got sufficient seed and fertilizer.

He wanted that the party would intensify a stir against the government if it failed to address the problem.