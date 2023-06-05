Telangana: Swimming competition inaugurated at Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender flagging of a swimming competition in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: Municipal chairman Jogu Premender inaugurated a swimming competition here on Monday. The event is being organized by KK Swimming Academy of the town.

Premender said that the State government was improving sports infrastructure and was promoting various sports. Appreciating organisers of the event, he advised the academy to conduct similar events in future. He told swimmers to utilize the opportunity and to prove their mettle. He congratulated winners of the first day’s competition.

KK Swimming Academy director Kommu Krishna, District Tribal Sports Development Officer K Parthasarathi, Telangana Jagriti Adilabad district president R Srinivas Rao and many others were present.

