NEET ranker felicitated in Adilabad

Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender felicitates Hameema Feroz, a student from Telangana Minority Residential College in Adilabad for securing 545th rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 06:07 PM

Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender felicitates Hameema Feroz for securing 545th rank in NEET at a programme held in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender said that government residential educational institutions were providing quality education to students. He felicitated Hameema Feroz from Telangana Minority Residential College-Bangariguda in Adilabad for securing 545th rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a programme held on the premises of the institution on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Premender recalled that four Telangana Minority Residential Colleges were established in Adilabad town due to efforts of the then MLA Jogu Ramanna. He expressed happiness over the achievement of the rank by the student. He asked other students to draw inspiration from the ranker and to shine in academics.

The chairperson handed over financial aid Rs 50,000, extended by former MLA Rammanna, to the student for helping her in meeting her expenditures.

Sajiduddin, Younis Akbani, Saleem, Johar, Shaik Ismail, Asif, Isral and many others were present.