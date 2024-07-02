KCR confident of BRS comeback; Promises continued progress

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 09:56 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BRS would return to power in Telangana and remain in governance for the next 15 years. He criticised the Congress rule, stating that their tenure had historically led to mismanagement of the State administration and dissatisfaction among the people.

He was addressing a gathering of Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairpersons of the BRS whose tenure concluded recently, at his Erravelli residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“The Congress has this unique practice of coming to power and disturbing normalcy that makes people regret their choice. We have seen this earlier after former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,” Chandrashekhar Rao remarked.

He ridiculed the Congress government’s attempts to phase out his initiatives in a ‘childish’ attempt to wipe out the legacy he left behind in the State’s administration. He reminded that to wipe out his name, one needs to wipe out the presence of Telangana State itself.

Expressing concern over the Congress government’s handling of Rythu Bandhu, the BRS chief stated that rather than implementing its promise of Rythu Bharosa with increased investment support, the Congress was attempting to shelve both the schemes. He emphasising the need to continue people-oriented schemes, pointing out that the previous BRS government had continued schemes like Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement initiated by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.

Reflecting on the last decade, the former Chief Minister recalled the seamless governance under the BRS, contrasting it with the chaos prevailing under the current Congress administration, including issues with electricity, drinking water and law and order. He questioned why such issues had arose despite the presence of the same officials in both the governments. “The BRS government achieved development in 10 years that no previous government could match,” he asserted.

On certain leaders leaving the party after holding high positions, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the impatience for power would damage a leader’s legacy and credibility. He noted that such defections would not have any impact on the BRS which was habituated in creating strong leaders to replace those who left the party. He reiterated that the efforts for strengthening the party from the grassroot level had already begun.

The former Chief Minister also discussed about the proposed reorganisation of constituencies in the next two years, which could increase the number of constituencies in Telangana to 160, providing more opportunities for women. He affirmed that Telangana’s reconstruction was ongoing and vowed that the BRS would remain committed to the development and welfare of Telangana and its people.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated the Zilla Parishad chairpersons for their contributions to the State’s development during the BRS rule. He acknowledged their efforts and encouraged them to aim for even higher achievements in the future. “True politicians work for the people, whether they are in power or not,” he remarked.

The meeting concluded with the BRS supremo felicitating the ZP chairpersons with shawls and mementos along with Yadadri temple prasadam. BRS working president KT Rama Rao also engaged with the ZP chairmen and their families, discussing their well-being. Former Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and other senior BRS leaders also participated in the meeting.