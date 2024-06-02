Counting: Traffic restrictions in Karimnagar on June 4

Meanwhile, vehicles moving to Jagtial from Karimnagar would be diverted through Court complex, Jyothinagar, Chemist bhavan, Satavahana University and Rekurthy cross roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 11:10 PM

Karimnagar : Karimnagar commissionerate police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in Karimnagar town in the wake of Lok Sabha election counting to be held on Tuesday.

In order to conduct the counting process in a peaceful manner without giving any scope for untoward incidents, police have diverted the traffic on Jagtial road since the counting will be held in SRR Government Degree College.

Also Read Decennial Telangana formation celebrations held on grand scale in old Karimnagar

Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanthy, in a statement on Sunday, informed that vehicles would not be allowed on Jagtial road passing through SRR college from 6 am to till the completion of counting. Vehicles coming from Jagtial to Karimnagar would be diverted through Rekurthy crossroads, Satavahana University, Padmanagar and Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, vehicles moving to Jagtial from Karimnagar would be diverted through Court complex, Jyothinagar, Chemist bhavan, Satavahana University and Rekurthy cross roads.

The CP advised the motorists coming from D mart road of Bank colony to go into the town through bank colony road number 1 and Spencer’s road. The area from Spencer’s to RTC workshop as well as D mart road was declared as a sterile zone. Movement of any type of vehicles would be allowed in this area, the CP informed.