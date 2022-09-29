Couple arrested for stealing motors of agriculture pump sets in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:45 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Warangal: Parkal police arrested a couple for stealing motors of agriculture pump sets in Parkal and Nadikuda mandals in the district on Thursday. The police seized seven motors and 25 kg of copper wire worth Rs 1.50 lakh from them. The arrested persons were Kethiri Raju and his wife Lakshmi of Lakshmipuram village.

They used to work as agricultural labourers, but turned to theft to make money, Parkal ACP Shivaramaiah said at a press meet here. Parkal CI Kishan and SI Prashanth Babu were also present.