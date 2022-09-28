Warangal: 3 inter-state thieves arrested, property worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Warangal: Central Crime Station (CCS) police in association witih the Mamnoor police arrested three inter-state thieves and recovered stolen property, including gold ornaments, together worth Rs 10 lakh.

Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said the suspects, Shaik Khasim, his brother Shaik Nagulmeera and Talladi Durgaprasad belonged to Jangareddygudem of Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Another suspect, Karri Rajesh, also from the same area, was absconding. The friends committed burglaries and stole bikes from Eluru and Khammam districts. Since Nagulmeera’s in-laws were from Mamnoor areas near Warangal, he knew the area and taking advantage of this, the gang committed seven theft cases under the Warangal police commissionerate limits, the CP said.

The police arrested them during vehicle checking near Naidu petrol pump at Mamnoor. Joshi said they had tried to escape on seeing the police, who gave chase and nabbed them.

Additional DCP K Pushpa Reddy supervised the case, while CCS ACP Davidraj, Mamnoor ACP A Naresh Kumar, CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar and others were part of the team that nabbed the gang.