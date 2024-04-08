Couple kills son before ending own lives in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 11:39 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad; A couple allegedly killed their son and later died by suicide at Sun City in Rajendranagar on Monday evening. The couple Anand and Indira along with their son Sri Harsha stayed at an apartment in Sun City.

On Monday evening the trio were found dead in their house by neighbours. On receiving information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.

The family was found dead in different places in their house. Police suspect the couple gave poisonous substances to the boy leading to death before consuming it and ending their lives.

The police are enquiring with the relatives about the reasons that could have acted as a trigger for the couple to kill their son and end their lives.