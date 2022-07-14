‘Court cannot interfere in how religious practices shall be performed’

Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and S Nanda on Thursday affirmed that the court cannot interfere in how religious practices shall be performed as it is not their duty. In a writ plea filed by Om Prakash seeking to not ban the Ganesh idols made of PoP since they were made before the pandemic struck the country. The counsel for the petitioner also contended that if there was a blanket ban, it would affect the livelihood of the artisans who have been doing this for ages. The panel expressed its view that the state cannot play with the religious sentiments of the people at this juncture. The Government Pleader on behalf of GHMC stated to the court that in the earlier occasion in Khairtabad, idols which were made of PoP and clay were immersed in artificial water bodies and were seeking the same. The matter has been adjourned to July 21 for further orders.

High Court asks CBI, ED to explain their stance in restraining Sharad Kumar

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Others to explain their stance in restraining Sharad Kumar, director of Coastal Projects Ltd from travelling abroad. In a writ plea filed by Sharad Kumar who is an accused in a matter pertaining to allegedly cheating a consortium of eight banks to the tune of approximately 4,700 crores. The counsel for the petitioner D. Pavan Kumar contended that the accused has already been released on bail and that the respondents are obstructing and restraining Mr. Sharad Kumar from travelling abroad. Justice Lakshman also questioned if there is any emergency that the petitioner is travelling abroad for. The court also observed that a look-out circular has been issued. The matter has been adjourned to July 29 for further hearing.