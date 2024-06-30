COVA Peace Network invites entries for Sambandh 2024

Students of schools and colleges of Telangana are invited to produce reels, shots and videos of 90 seconds or less to create awareness and transform social perspectives.

Hyderabad: COVA Peace Network has invited entries for Sambandh 2024, the 22nd Annual Inter-School and Inter-Collegiate Competitions on August 6 to commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Students of schools and colleges of Telangana are invited to produce reels, shots and videos of 90 seconds or less to create awareness and transform social perspectives on any of the 10 issues of poverty, drug abuse, child labour, environment, gender, justice, care of elders, unemployment, differently-abled, communal violence and responsible citizenship in English, Telugu or Hindi / Urdu.

The last date for registration is July 15 and there is no registration fee for students of government schools and colleges and a nominal charge for private schools and colleges, a press release said. The selected entries will be screened on August 6 at Hyderabad and cash prizes, mementos and certificates will be awarded.

Sambandh is organized annually to honour the memory and celebrate the contributions of Praful Bidwai, B.M. Kutty and Swami Agnivesh, renowned activists and social transformers. For more information please call 99595 17766 or visit: www.covanetwork.org