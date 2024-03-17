Compassionate Citizenship Program by COVA Peace Network engages students in moral education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: As part of Moral Education initiated by Education department in collaboration with COVA Peace Network, the students of government, private and residential schools engaged in systematic understanding of child labour, dowry, care of elders and participatory budgeting through experiential learning made possible by the Compassionate Citizenship Program.

Students were trained in social advocacy to analyse issues, formulate possible solutions and work for redress through individual initiative, collaboration with friends, family, fellow students and represent to elected representatives, officials and faith leaders to help address issues and partner to transform society for better.

According to Mazher Hussain, COVA, the students also learnt about Raja Rammohan Roy, Swami Vivekananda, Savitri Bai Phule, Jyotiba Phule, Sir Syed Ahmed, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and others in social studies. Education department and COVA Peace Network will extend the Compassionate Citizenship Program to cover 3,000 schools in 22 districts from academic year 2024-25, he said.