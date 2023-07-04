COVA invites registrations for 21st Annual Sambandh Inter-School and Inter-Collegiate Competitions

The competitions will be in One Act Plays in Telugu, Hindi, and Urdu on the theme of ‘Impact of War and Violence on a Family,' COVA informed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: COVA has invited registrations for the 21st Annual Sambandh Inter-School and Inter-Collegiate Competitions that will be held on 7 and 9 August 2023. The competitions will be in One Act Plays in Telugu, Hindi, and Urdu on the theme of ‘Impact of War and Violence on a Family.’

A total of 12 cash prizes will be awarded to winners and certificates will be given to all the participating performers, COVA said. The plays should be 10 minutes or less with not more than six performers.

The last date for Registration is July 14 and those interested in registering can visit: www.covanetwork.org or call on 87128 06553.