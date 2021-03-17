Covid-19: 247 new cases and three fatalities in Telangana

A total of 158 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,98,009 with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 247 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Tuesday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,659 while the total number of positive cases is 3,01,769. As on Tuesday, there were 2,101 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 158 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,98,009 with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.5 per cent.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 60,527 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State and reports of another 588 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 93,59,772 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3,01,769 have tested positive and 2,98,009 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included five from Adilabad, two from Bhadradri, 29 from areas under GHMC, three each from Jagtiyal and Jangaon, one from Bhupalpally, two from Gadwal, 35 from Kamareddy, six from Karimnagar, four from Khammam, two from Asifabad, four from Mahabubnagar, one from Mahabubabad, 45 from Mancherial, four from Medak, 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri, one each from Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, five from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, three from Nirmal, five from Nizamabad, four from Peddapalli, one from Siricilla, 10 from Rangareddy, seven from Sangareddy, five from Siddipet, three from Suryapet, four from Vikarabad, one from Wanaparthy, two from Warangal Rural, four from Warangal Urban and three from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .