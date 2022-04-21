Covid seroprevalance in Telangana among general population is 92.9 per cent

Hyderabad: The seroprevalence, which estimates the percentage of people in a population who have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, is 92.9 percentage among general population in Telangana while among Health Care Workers (HCW), it is 93.1 percent.

The seroprevalence survey was carried out by National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and State Health department between January 4 and February 2 and covered 14,179 participants from the general population and 3,843 healthcare workers.

Overall, the sero-positivity among the general population in Telangana was 92.9 percent and it ranged from 89.2 per cent in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Rajanna Siricilla and was highest – 97 per cent in Hyderabad.

“There is a clear evidence of herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2 among the general population in Telangana. As a result of it, Telangana is in a very good position to tackle future surge in Covid infections,” DPH, Dr G Srinivasa Rao here on Thursday, said.