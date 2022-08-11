Hyderabad: NIN organises ’75 Healthy Traditional Recipes’ contest

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:27 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: City-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) organised the ’75 Healthy Traditional Recipes’ contest for its students and staff as part of part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, here on Thursday.

The recipes on display brought out the best from the traditional culinary and the contestants also explained the likely health benefits and qualities of the foods they had prepared. It received an overwhelming response with 142 entries with 127 unique preparations.

“The contest showcased a treasure of our traditional recipes. We will certainly bring out a booklet documenting all these recipes and many more from other regions along with their nutritive values,” said Dr Hemalatha R, Director ICMR-NIN.

Ten contestants were selected for special prizes after judging on several parameters including healthfulness, taste, display, ingredients, uniqueness etc.