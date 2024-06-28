NIN launches Nutritional Atlas 2.0 web application

28 June 2024

Hyderabad: Nutritional Atlas, an online virtual interactive web application that brings together vast nutrition related data from various authentic national surveys at once place, developed by scientists of Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), was launched on Friday.

The web application has been developed as a one-stop ready-reckoner for users to access nutrition data on different data fields including age, gender, physiological groups, geographies and visualize then in an easily understandable manner, a press release said.

“Nutrition Atlas 2.0 is designed to be a state-of-the-art dashboard application with an interactive user-interface. It allows users to geo-visualize and compare on a given nutrition indicator from multiple surveys and time points,” says NIN Director, Dr R Hemalatha.

Dr Vishnu Vardhan Rao, Director, National Institute of Medical Statistics (NIMS), New Delhi, who coordinated the project along with the NIN team, said, “Nutrition Atlas concept was initially launched as rudimentary web application in 2017. However, now with all the new data available, this stands as a platform that provides complex statistical data on nutrition and health profile of population of India from diverse sources on a single web application”.

To ensure that the Nutrition Atlas web application meets the needs and expectations of all the potential user groups, the NIN team got it reviewed by a panel of national level experts drawn from the fields of nutrition, public health and medical sciences, the press release said.

“The charts, geo-maps, tabular data visualized on the dashboard can be downloaded for use in academics, research, media and education. The portal’s nutria-education component served as a nutrition education resource for visitors ready-reckoner information in dietary recommendations,” said Dr G Subba Rao, scientist F and Head, Nutrition Information, NIN, who led the project.

The web application is available at: www.nutritionatlasindia.in