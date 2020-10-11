Covid test must for MLAs, MLCs in Telangana

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: All those attending the two-day session of Telangana State Legislature on Tuesday and Wednesday will have to undergo Covid-19 diagnostic test if they were experiencing any symptoms of the virus. The tests will be carried out free of cost at the Assembly and Council premises from 2 pm on Monday. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy directed Assembly Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu to take all necessary steps for smooth conduct of the session. It was advised that all the MLAs, MLCs, staff of both the Houses, police personnel and media representatives undergo the tests to rule out Covid infection before they attend the session on Tuesday.

