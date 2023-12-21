Covid update: Telangana reports 6 cases in Hyderabad and districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:10 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department on Thursday reported six Covid positive infections, of which four cases were from Hyderabad and one each from Medak and Rangareddy districts.

A Covid positive case has recovered on Thursday while there have been no fatalities reported in the last 24-hours. The case fertility rate in Telangana due to Covid-19 has remained at 0.49 per cent while the recovery rate is 99.51 per cent. The health department also conducted a total of 925 diagnostic tests and results of 54 samples are awaited, the health bulletin released on Friday.