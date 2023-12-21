Health department prepared to tackle Covid: Mancherial DMHO

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr GC Subbarayudu said the department was prepared for handling the Covid infections from JN.1 variant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

DMHO Dr Subbarayudu and nodal officer Dr Fayaz Khan release wall posters meant for creating awareness among the public over Covid strain in Mancherial on Wednesday

Mancherial: The medical and health department-Mancherial unit has prepared to tackle the possibilities of an increase in the number of Covid cases.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr GC Subbarayudu said the department was prepared for handling the Covid infections from JN.1 variant, a sub-type of Omicron BA 2.86, reported in a few other States of the country. He stated that precautions were being taken to contain the virus and to provide medical services to the public if infected.

Also Read Warangal: Suspected Covid patient admitted to isolation ward at MGM Hospital

Officials said 169 facilities were readied to extend medical services if people tested positive for the variant. The district has a strength of 1,461 beds including 372 isolation beds, 502 beds equipped with oxygen, 246 beds with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 79 beds with ICU and ventilator. Apart from this, 589 beds are available in private hospitals.

Besides, 5,573 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) kits, 34,126 Rapid Antigen self Test (RAT) kits, 212 doctors, 448 nurses, 507 paramedics, 20,715 N95 masks, two oxygen plants have been readied. Primary health centres are equipped with the kits and masks. Wall posters meant for creating awareness among the public were already released.

The authorities advised the people to wear face masks and to practice physical distance to prevent the spread of the virus. They told the public to consult doctors if they have any doubts and symptoms of the infection. He requested them to be cautious of the variant and not to panic if tested positive for the variant.