Warangal: Suspected Covid patient admitted to isolation ward at MGM Hospital

Though initial tests did not confirm Covid-19 so far, he said since suspicions were there, she was being treated at the special ward.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Warangal: A patient suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the MGM hospital on Wednesday, said hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar here on Thursday.

In a press note, he said that the patient, aged 62 years woman from Gandhi Nagar village of Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, had undergone treatment for two days and tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab.

