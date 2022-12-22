‘CovidIsNotOver’ trends on Twitter with memes

Twitterati has started to post memes on the comeback of coronavirus.
Hyderabad: With the increasing number of Covid cases in China and with the Central government warning all the State governments to be on high alert, Twitterati has started to post memes on the comeback of coronavirus.
As Covid-19 is making headlines once again, #CovidIsNotOver trends on Twitter, users have been posting tweets on how they feel about the comeback and wish to not go through all of it again. Many of them started making memes related to the ongoing situation, here are some of the memes being shared on Twitter:
Ah shit , here we go again 😥 #COVID #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/dHoqDAcEAk
#CovidIsNotOver Trending
Indian Health Minister Tweet it
Meanwhile Public Reaction pic.twitter.com/MrKvtzxWFk
HELP #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/wTUnfYiP5b
People after seeing #COVID is back…#coronavirus #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/f2aS3cHqHZ
#CovidIsNotOver #coronavirus #chinacovid … Dont let #COVID infiltrate our borders!! pic.twitter.com/IY2aXDAK6R
To be on the safer side, the government has already issued precautions such as wearing masks in public and restarting tests at airports, public have also been asked to avoid parties or weddings, and avoid international travel.