‘CovidIsNotOver’ trends on Twitter with memes

Twitterati has started to post memes on the comeback of coronavirus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Source: Twitter/Neelabh.

Hyderabad: With the increasing number of Covid cases in China and with the Central government warning all the State governments to be on high alert, Twitterati has started to post memes on the comeback of coronavirus.

As Covid-19 is making headlines once again, #CovidIsNotOver trends on Twitter, users have been posting tweets on how they feel about the comeback and wish to not go through all of it again. Many of them started making memes related to the ongoing situation, here are some of the memes being shared on Twitter:

#CovidIsNotOver Trending Indian Health Minister Tweet it Meanwhile Public Reaction pic.twitter.com/MrKvtzxWFk — Punnu🏏( Help Your Self,Don't wait for Govt ) (@Gujju_Chhoro) December 21, 2022

To be on the safer side, the government has already issued precautions such as wearing masks in public and restarting tests at airports, public have also been asked to avoid parties or weddings, and avoid international travel.