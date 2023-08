Cows burnt alive, fertilizer, farm equipment worth Rs 7 lakh gutted in Adilabad

The value of the property damage was assessed to be Rs 7 lakh as claimed by the victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Adilabad: Three cows were burnt alive while 110 bags of fertilizer and agriculture equipment were gutted when a cowshed caught fire caused by an electric short-circuit at Patan village in Bela mandal on Tuesday night.

