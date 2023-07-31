Adilabad: Body of man washed away in flood traced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Adilabad: The body of an elderly man, who was swept away in a flooding stream five days back, was traced near Bheempur village in Sirikonda mandal on Monday.

Sirikonda police said Sangem Gangadhar (52) of Vayupet village in Sirikonda mandal was washed away while crossing a flooding stream on Wednesday. He was on his way to meet his son in Gopalapur village in Indervelli mandal at the time of the incident.

A missing case was registered.

Police and officials of the revenue department launched a search and on Monday spotted the body stuck to a tree in the stream on the outskirts of Bheempur mandal.