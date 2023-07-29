Congress leader Srinivas Reddy hatching conspiracy to murder me: Adilabad MLA

Kandi Srinivas Reddy was conspiring with his henchmen to get him murdered, said Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

MLA Jogu Ramanna addressing pressmen in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna alleged that Kandi Srinivas Reddy, a Congress leader was hatching a conspiracy to murder him.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday Ramanna stated that Non-Resident of India (NRI) Srinivas Reddy, who claimed to have saved Adilabad, was making objectionable comments against him and his family members. He charged that Reddy was conspiring with his henchmen to get him murdered, he accused.

The MLA warned that he would file a defamation suit against the leader. He said that he was ready to accept any punishment if allegations, levelled against him by Reddy, were proved in the court. He challenged that he would quit politics and asked whether Reddy would go back to America if he failed to prove his allegations. He clarified that he did not buy land in Maharashtra, nor did he save Rs 5,000 crore as alleged by Reddy.

Ramanna said that Reddy was targeting him expecting the ticket of the Congress and he would become a leader. He claimed that he rose to the level of a legislator from a village-level leader. He told Reddy to mend his ways and mind his own business and warned that police cases would be booked against Reddy and also his followers for provoking them to eliminate him.

Farmer coordinating committee president Rokandla Ramesh, BRS town president Ajay, councilors Bharath, Ram Kumar and leaders of the party were present.