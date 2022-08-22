CP remembers services of former Kotwal of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Police Commissioner CV Anand presenting gold medal to Sub-Inspector U Madhan Kumar Goud and Inspector Upender Rao.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday offered tributes to Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy, the former Kotwal of Hyderabad, on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary celebrations at the Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy Educational Society at Narayanguda.

The Commissioner hailed the pioneering contributions made by Venkata Ram Reddy, who served as the 14th Kotwal during the Nizam’s rule.

“The kotwal system predates 1847 and the reforms made by him marked their presence in the glorious 174 years history of the City Police. In his 14 years of service as Kotwal, handling both civic and policing works, he relentlessly worked on abolishing many social evils prevalent in those times,” Anand said.

The educational institutions established by him to uplift society still pay rich dividends, the Commissioner said, adding that his own family had also benefitted by studying in those institutions.

Appreciating the executive body of the institution, Anand later presented gold medals and Rs.5000 each to Hyderabad CCS Sub-inspector U. Madhan Kumar Goud and Amangal Inspector Upender Rao.