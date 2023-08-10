CP warns auto consultancy, scrap dealers against purchase of stolen vehicles

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Warangal: Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganth has urged the auto consultancy and scrap dealers to do honest business and warned that those resorting to illegal acts would have to face legal actions. He advised the dealers to refrain from buying stolen vehicles, as it was causing damage to the common middle-class families.

The Commissioner warned that the police will take action against the dealers who buy stolen vehicles. He said that the police would register cases under the PD Act against the violators. He also assured that there would be no police harassment if they came forth with details.

He held a meeting with the dealers at a function hall at Bheemaram here on Thursday and explained to the businessmen how the purchase of stolen two-wheelers was helping the thieves and causing financial losses to the victims.

He also said that it is not appropriate to buy stolen vehicles for the purpose of earning money. The CP directed the dealers to take the following measures to prevent the sale of stolen vehicles.

“Take identity cards like Aadhaar along with the cellphone number of the seller at the time of purchase of any vehicle. Call the seller on the phone to verify his/her identity. Follow the guidelines regarding the purchase and sale of vehicles.

create records of all the vehicles that they buy and sell. Only buy vehicles if they have original documents. Install CCTV cameras in their business centres,” he suggested.

Several auto consultancy and scrap dealers, who attended the meeting, welcomed the CP’s initiative and assured him that they will abide by the rules. DCP (Crime) D Muralidhar, ACPs L Ramesh Kumar, Malliah, Kiran Kumar, David Raju, Satish and other staff attended the meeting.