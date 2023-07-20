Excise Minister Srinivas Goud calls for special measures against illegal import of liquor

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud wanted officials to take up awareness programmes and sensitize people illegally transporting liquors in interstate bus services and issue notices to the guilty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday directed officials to initiate special measures for prevention of illegal import of liquor from other States.

Reviewing activities of the Prohibition and Excise Department at the Secretariat, he called for comprehensive checks to prevent illegal liquor coming into the State through airports, railways, buses and other means of transport. He wanted officials to take up awareness programmes and sensitize people illegally transporting liquors in interstate bus services and issue notices to the guilty.

Section 1 of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Act has made bringing any liquor from other states into Telangana without permission punishable. Those convicted in connection with such cases would be liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment for five years. The minister wanted the officials to make proposals to increase the term of imprisonment from the present 5 years to 7 years.

The Minister has directed the officials to educate the owners of function hall, event organizers, managers of convention centre managers, banquet halls and hotels in the state about illegal liquor supply. He asked the officials to take strict action against those supplying such liquor imported without following the rules and initiate action under the PD Act.