TSNAB sleuths nab woman selling ganja at Nanakramguda

The contraband was seized along with Rs. 16 lakh cash from her," an officer said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 07:41 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths on Wednesday caught a woman who was selling ganja at Nanakramguda and seized a huge quantity of ganja and Rs. 16 lakhs in cash.

Acting on information, the TSNAB along with Siddipet and Cyberabad police raided the house of Nithu Bai, an alleged ganja peddler located at Nanakramguda, and found she was selling ganja to consumers. “During the operation, we nabbed 10 customers along with Nithu Bai.

The police earlier in 2021 had detained Nithu Bai under PD Act and about 20 cases were registered in different police stations for drug trafficking.

The police are collecting the details of all the persons who were found buying the ganja from Nithu Bai and the suppliers. Previously, the police had identified properties valued at Rs.40 crores belonging to her and attached it.