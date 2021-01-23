CPI, CPI (M) resolve to check BJP growth in Telangana

CPI and CPM state secretaries Chada Venkat Reddy and Tammineni Veerabhadram launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre

Warangal Urban: Stating that the BJP was trying to cash in on the alleged anti-incumbency of the TRS government, leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) have resolved to nip the ‘fascist’ BJP’s growth in the bud. They also stressed on the need for an aggressive campaign to win Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda graduate MLC constituency. A joint meeting of the CPI and CPI (M) was held at Hotel Haritha Kakatiya here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, CPI and CPM state secretaries Chada Venkat Reddy and Tammineni Veerabhadram launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and appealed to the people to support the Left parties that were trying to prevent fascist and anti-people’s policies of the BJP.

“The ongoing peasant struggle against the farm laws has successfully subdued the Modi government which has decided to keep the implementation of the ‘black laws’ in abeyance for a year and a half. The Modi government is looking to enforce black laws in defiance of constitutional values and democracy. Keeping this in mind, we should support the farmers movement and organise rallies on Jan 26 in support of the tractors’ rally announced by the farmers,” they said and added that they would rope in all the non-BJP parties in the agitations.

They have also appealed to the party rank and file to work hard for the victory of the Left parties’ candidate B Jayasarathi Reddy in the Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda graduate MLC constituency. Member National Council of the CPI Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, B Jayasarathi Reddy and other leaders have attended the meeting.

