CPI district council adopts resolution to field candidate from Munugode

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

CPI national council member Palla Venkat Reddy was speaking district council meeting at Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Nalgonda: The district council of CPI on Tuesday unanimously resolved to go for a friendly contest in Munugode assembly constituency, even if the party enters a poll alliance with the Congress. It would send their resolution to the state council of the party for acceptance.

Attending the district council meeting, which was held in the party office here, CPI national council member Palla Venkat Reddy explained the party members about the political developments taking place in the state in view of elections to Telangana state legislative assembly. Nalgonda district particularly Munugode assembly constituency was strong hold for the CPI, he reminded.

Reacting to it, the district council members, in a single voice, expressed strong displeasure over news about CPI is going to leave Munugode assembly constituency to the Congress as part of pre-poll alliance. They urged the state council and national counil of the party to demand the alliance party for Munugode assembly constituency for CPI, if there was alliance with the Congress. In case, Congress not accepted it, CPI should field a candidate for friendly contest, they. Munugode assembly constituency was left to Congress in 2018 elections as a part of poll alliance in the last minute, they reminded.

