Telangana: CPI, Congress aspirants keep fingers crossed ahead of second candidate list

With the Lok Sabha elections schedule likely to be announced anytime shortly, the CPI has once more urged the Congress State unit over the seat allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 06:19 PM

With the Lok Sabha elections schedule likely to be announced anytime shortly, the CPI has once more urged the Congress State unit over the seat allotment

Hyderabad: With the Congress party high command likely to declare a second list of Lok Sabha elections candidates from the State soon, the Communist Party of India (CPI) State unit and Congress ticket aspirants are keeping their fingers crossed.

The Congress party high command on March 8 had declared candidates for four constituencies – Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Zaheerabad, Raghuveer Kunduru from Nalgonda, Balram Naik Porika from Mahabubabad and Challa Vamshichand Reddy from Mahabubnagar. The party high command is likely to conduct a meeting on Friday over finalizing candidates for the rest of the 13 constituencies in the State.

Also Read Telangana: Congress releases first list with four candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The CPI has been appealing to the Congress State unit to allot one seat to the party as part of alliance. The party is keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections from any of the five constituencies, including Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Nalgonda and Bhongir.

With the Lok Sabha elections schedule likely to be announced anytime shortly, the CPI has once more urged the Congress State unit over the seat allotment.

Like CPI, many Congress leaders, who are planning to contest the ensuing elections are also keeping their fingers crossed. For instance, TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has been exerting pressure on the party leadership to consider his candidature from Bhongir constituency. The State leadership, however, seems to have different plans.

For Khammam constituency, former MP V Hanumanth Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy and others have filed their applications. Similarly, former MP Mallu Ravi and former MLA Sampath are vying for the Nagarkurnool seat.