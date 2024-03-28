Maoist ACM and a courier arrested by police in Kothagudem

He served as Maoist battalion member under the leadership of Madvi Hidma alias Santhosh from 2011 to 2022.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 07:48 PM

Kothagudem: Security personnel have arrested a Maoist area committee member (ACM), who carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and courier in the district.

In a statement here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that the Maoists were arrested during a combing operation by the district police, CRPF 151 Bn and CoBRA 204 Bn personnel have in Mulakanapalli forests in Dummugudem mandal on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as CPI (Maoist) party Kistaram LOS deputy commander Puttam Munna alias Sannal of Pusnar village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh and courier Jadi Peddabbai of Uppedu Veerapuram of Mulugu district. Sannal, who carries an SLR weapon, has been working in the Maoist party since 2004.

He was promoted as ACM in 2022. He was involved in killing of 12 CRPF jawans in 2007 at Tadimetla, 76 CRPF jawans in 2010 at Chintalnar forests, 14 CRPF jawans in 2014 and killing 22 CRPF jawans in an ambush in 2021, took part in recent attack on Dharmaram police camp and other incidents.

Peddabbai has been working as a courier for the past three years for Maoist 1st battalion in Chhattisgarh.

Police seized ten gelatin sticks, two detonators and pamphlets from the arrested duo, the SP said.