CPI national secretary writes to CM KCR on demolition of 1200 hutments near Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:47 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Warangal: CPI national secretary and MP Binoy Viswam has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao intervene to ensure justice for the poor and innocent people whose hutments had been demolished at Bollikunta recently. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he said, “The recent demolition of over 1200 hutments belonging to poor people living in Bollikunta village, Warangal, by the police and revenue officials is condemnable and must be addressed immediately,”

“As the leader of a government that was elected to fulfill the rights of the people, it is incumbent upon you to ensure that an in-depth investigation is carried out in this regard and that all those officials who have committed wrongdoing are punished for the same. In the interim, the over 1000 people detained in the aftermath of this demolition must be released,” he said and lamented that the destruction had made women, children and aged people homeless. He said that they had also lost all their belongings in the oppressive State action.

“Due compensation for their losses must be given to them, and the government must assure their well-being and safety. Further, it is pertinent to remind you of your promise to provide two-bedroom accommodation to these underprivileged citizens,” he said and reminded that the Chief Minister was in favour of protecting the interests of the poor and homeless people.