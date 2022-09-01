Hyderabad: Job mela at Mehdipatnam on September 3

Hyderabad: A mega job mela is being organised at Siddiqua function hall, Asifnagar road, near Azar Public School, Mehdipatnam, on September 3 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Organised by Mannan Khan, chairman, Deccan Blasters along with Asian Enterprises (Escalators) and ASM Infra Property Developers and Quebec Overseas, the job mela will be for interested candidates with a minimum qualification 10th till graduation and with or without any prior experience, according to a press release which added that on-spot offer letter will be given to those selected.

Direct walk-in are also available and more details can be had from organisers Ph.: 8374315052