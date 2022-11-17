| Cpi Will Join Hands With Regional Parties To Fight Against Bjp Says Raja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need to put up a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI General Secretary D Raja said the party would join hands with all regional parties and parties, which were against the saffron party.

The 2024 general elections were crucial for all the political parties in the country. It was high-time all the secular forces worked in coordination to oust the BJP from power, he said.

“To ensure BJP’s defeat, we will work with leaders of all the like-minded political parties in the next elections” Raja said while addressing media persons on Thursday.

The BJP had betrayed people, especially youth in fulfilling the promises. Every year, two crore jobs were promised but the BJP government deceived the youth and the union government’s illogical decisions were hampering the economic growth of the country, he added.

CPI National Secretary K Narayana accused that private airlines operators were involved in hawala money and gold transfer and this was evident from the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation. Yet, the aviation department was not initiating any measures to curb such activities, he slammed.

“Like regular passengers, private operators’ employees and their representatives should also be thoroughly checked,” demanded Narayana.

CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said the party’s sole agenda was to ensure BJP’s defeat. “We will definitely seek tickets in all our stronghold areas for contesting in the elections,” he said.