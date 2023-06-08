Create your own digital twin with this AI tool

Personal.AI is a New York-based company that has built a technology that will essentially be an AI digital twin to its users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Ever since ChatGPT made waves in the IT industry, there is a significant rise in the number of artificial intelligence tools that were launched.

Some tools help you write perfect emails, others can produce pictures that are hard to distinguish from the real ones. Overall, it seems like there is an AI tool up and ready to help us with any task we would like to undertake.

A tool that has in recent times blown away a lot of geeks is Personal AI. Now what this tool does sounds very simple but is effective at its core.

Personal.AI is a New York-based company that has built a technology that will essentially be an AI digital twin to its users. It aims to reinvent messaging and change the way people interact online.

Interestingly, this tool has a Telangana connection. The company is founded by an Indian-origin entrepreneur Suman Kanuganti, who is an alumnus of Kakatiya University in Warangal, Telangana.

This AI tool is trained on information from each individual user. So for example, if you install this, the tool will learn your style of communication, your own thoughts and opinions. Unlike ChatGPT which learns from the whole of the internet. This helps the tool to give a more personalised experience.

The company aims to create an artificial extension for each user. So there is you in real life, and a similar you on the internet. Personal.AI claims that the ownership of the data remains with the user.

Personal.AI trains its digital twin in two unique ways – Memory Stack and its Personal Language model. Memory Stack is essentially a digital vault of the user, a digital memory of the user’s life, and comprises their everyday conversations.

On the other hand, the Personal Language Model is trained entirely on the user’s memory stack. This essentially mimics the way the user expresses themselves and it also evolves with them over time.