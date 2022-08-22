Cricket: Adarsh shines for CCOB CA at Monsoon Premier League

Hyderabad: Adarsh Deshmukh scored an unbeaten 96 and scalped three wickets to guide City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) to a 33-run victory over Khaja Cricket Academy in the first league match of the third edition of Monsoon Premier League Junior Cricket Championship held at the PNR Khaja Cricket Grounds, Manneguda, Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, CCOB CA posted 245/8 in 35 overs with the help of Adarsh unbeaten half-century. Khaja Cricket Academy’s Shaik Afridi five wicket haul went vain as they bundled out for 212 in 29 overs.

V Aabhijay and Aabhinay Kumar also snared three wickets each to guide their side to victory.

Brief Scores: CCOB Cricket Association: 245/8 in 35 Overs (Adarsh Desmukh 96 no; Shaik Afridi 5/46) bt Khaja Cricket Academy: 212 in 29 Overs (Md Imtiyaz 57; Adarsh Deshmukh 3/25, V Aabhijay 3/30, Aabhinay Kumar 3/43).