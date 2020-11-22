Cricket betting: ACB conducts searches at Kamareddy DSP’s house

The ACB suspects the role of Lakshminarayana, two sub-inspectors and police constables in the case.

Kamareddy: ACB officials conducted searches at Kamareddy DSP Lakshminarayana’s house and office on Sunday, in a cricket betting case. The ACB officials have already arrested Kamareddy CI Jagadish for demanding Rs 5 lakh to grant station bail to the accused.

The ACB suspects the role of Lakshminarayana, two sub-inspectors and police constables in the case. They suspect the accused had demanded and collected huge amounts from cricket bookies through their mediator M Sujay.

Jagadish had disclosed that some of the cash belonged to Kamareddy DSP Lakshminarayana and sub-inspectors, according to sources.

While one sub-inspector has gone on a long leave and another had gone underground.

