Cricket betting racket busted, two held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Wednesday caught two persons who were organising cricket betting at Saifabad and seized Rs.2 lakh cash along with two mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off the Task Force team caught Srikanth Biradar (32) of Ranga Reddy district and Deepak Sony (31) of Banjara Hills at Masab Tank. The main bookie Laddu (23) of Sultan Bazaar is absconding.

“Srikanth was organising betting on the ongoing IPL matches with the help of Deepak and others. After collecting the amount Srikanth was forwarding it to Laddu on commission basis,” said S.Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force (south).

The two persons along with the seized property were handed over to the Saifabad police station for further action. Efforts are on to nab Laddu.

