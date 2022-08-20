Cricket kit donated to inmates of orphanage in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Employees and management of RS Architects and Developers hand over a cricket kit and carrom board to inmates of an orphanage in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: Employees and management of RS Architects and Developers donated a cricket kit and carrom board for inmates of Ananda Nilayama, an orphanage run by Indian Red Cross Society, to mark the birthday of their managing director Snehadhar P here on Saturday.

Managing director Snehadhar, employees Satyaraj, Naresh, Nazeer, Srinivas, Madhukar, Srinivas, Ravi and others handed over the kits to inmates of the home as per their request. The employees and management of the architect firm learned about the wish of the inmates when they fed the children on the occasion of Snehadhar’s birthday celebrations of Snehadhar on August 18.

The inmates thanked the employees and management of RS of RS Architects and Developers, a town-based architecture and real estate developer. They express happiness over the novel gesture by the employees. They said that they would be able to play cricket on weekends and holidays with the help of the kit.