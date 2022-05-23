Cricket: Team Blue emerge champions at Nandy Premier League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Team Blue players with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Team Blue emerged champions after defeating Team Red by five wickets in the final of the Nandy Premier League held at the Nandy Cricket Academy, St Thomas School, Secunderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Team Red scored 93 for seven wickets in 15 overs. Later, riding on Nishin’s 34-runknock, Team Blue chased the target in 13.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Team Red 93/7 in 15 overs lost to Team Blue 94/5 in 13.1 overs (Nishin 34; C Ritvik 2/20); Best batsman: Naithick; Best bowler: Fatima; Best fielder: Tanish; Best wicket-keeper: Shaikh Akbar.

