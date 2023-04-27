CRPF constable ends life in Hyderabad

CRPF constable Devendar Kumar allegedly took his rifle and shot himself.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A CRPF constable allegedly died by suicide at Begumpet on Thursday.

The constable Devendar Kumar, who was deployed on guard duty at the residence of a senior CRPF official at Begumpet, allegedly took his rifle and shot himself.

The police has learnt that the victim had slipped into depression over personal reasons and suspect that he might have decided to take the extreme step because of it.

The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

More details awaited