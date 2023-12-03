CRPF takes over Nagarjuna Sagar dam security

Following the directives from the Centre, the CRPF assumed control of the security for the Nagarjuna Sagar dam on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Following the directives from the Centre, the CRPF assumed control of the security for the Nagarjuna Sagar dam on Sunday.

Hyderabad: As directed by the Centre, the CRPF took over the security of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam on Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh police which occupied part of the dam including its right canal head regulator made a complete retreat. The police force deployed by Telangana government at the dam site was also recalled.

In the process of their withdrawal, police officials had a tiff with the CRPF personnel as they were disallowed from taking pictures of the CCTV cameras and other dam surveillance equipment which were damaged by the Andhra Pradesh police after they took control of part of the dam on November 29.

The barricades put up by the Andhra Pradesh police on the dam were also cleared by the KRMB officials who visited the site late on Saturday evening. AP had closed two of the gates of the head regulator suspending drawl of water from the dam as desired by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The three member committee of the Krishna River Management Board will meet to review the water availability along with fresh water indents if any from the riparian states.