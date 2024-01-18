CRPF to conduct spoken English classes in Naxal-affected Sukma district in Chhattisgarh

Keeping the importance of English in the present time, CRPF initiated a move to make students learn this language, said the Commandant.

By ANI Updated On - 18 January 2024, 10:52 PM

Sukma: Along with combating CRPFin the worst insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon start spoken English classes for around 40 girls as a part of its social responsibility.CRPF’s 74th battalion will soon start spoken English classes for 40 girl students in the naxal-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The unique initiative is being led by the Commandant of the 74th Battalion Himanshu Pandey, the Chief Minister Office stated.

Keeping the importance of English in the present time, CRPF initiated a move to make students learn this language, said the Commandant, adding that 40 girls have been selected for the spoken English classes.The classes will be handled by expert teachers, he added.

Due to the menace of Naxalism, the education system in the region was hit seriously resulting in children lacking command of English, said Commandant Pandey, adding that the force will be starting a 45-daylong special course in English for the children and they are going to learn English.

The move will give better direction to the future of these children and make them familiar with the language, the officer said.The commandant further informed that for the first time, a spoken English and career counselling course is being organised for children in the insurgency-hit district.

The spoken English and career counselling classes will start at the headquarters of the Dornapal-based CRPF of the 74th Battalion on January 22.Notably, the classes will be inaugurated in the presence of Commandant Himanshu Pandey, Deputy Commandant Rajkumar Raj, veterinary doctor Namrata and others. On this occasion, educational kits will be distributed among selected students.