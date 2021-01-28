CS Somesh Kumar meets government employees’ unions

By | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday assured representatives of five government employees’ unions that he would bring to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the issues raised by them pertaining to the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations.

The Chief Secretary, who heads the three-member committee to look into the PRC recommendations, was addressing representatives of PRTUTS Union, Telangana Class IV Employees Association, Telangana State United Teachers Federation, Telangana Revenue Employees Service Association and Twin Cities Telangana Government Drivers Central Association BRKR Bhavan here.

K Ragotham Reddy, MLC, P. Sripal Reddy, PRTUTS President, B.Kamalakar Rao, General Secretary, Innareddy, P.Srinivas Reddy of PRTUTS, K.Jangaiah, TS Union Teachers Federation President, Chava Ravi, General Secretary,T. Laxma Reddy, Treasurer, M.Rajasekhar Reddy, Secretary, Venkat,Secretary, Ch Durga Bhavani, Vice President of TS UTF, Vanga Ravinder Reddy, Revenue Association President, K.Goutham Kumar, General Secretary, Manne Prabhakar, Associate President, Niranjan Rao, Vice President, Banala Ramreddy, Secretary,Yellareddy, Nagamani, Madhavi Reddy of TRESA, G.Gyaneshwar, Qhadar bin Hassan, P.Laxman Rao, K.Dhan Raj, A Sati Raj, S.Krishna Veni of Class IV Employees Association and A Srinivas, President, Drivers Assn. K.Narsing Rao, Vice President, Mohd. Yousufuddin, General Secy, Chandra Shekar , Unit President and Md.Jaleeluddin, Associate President of Drivers Association were present during the discussion.

