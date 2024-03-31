CEO asks officials to update postal ballots database

In a video conference with all the District Collectors and all Returning Officers on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj wanted the officials to lay special focus on the postal ballots.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 10:40 PM

Telangana CEO Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: All the District Election Officers (DEOs) or District Collectors have been directed to urgently update the database of voters utilising postal ballots in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

All the employees who have been assigned election duty, have been advised to submit Form-12 on the first day of training duly checking their respective details and give option for their casting of vote – either at the Office of the Returning Officer where he/she is registered as voter or posted in regular course of duty.

He briefed them about Election Commission‘s guidelines and facilitation of postal ballots. Besides government employees, police personnel and others on election duty, availing their postal ballots, senior citizens (aged 85 and above), persons with disabilities, and other electors are allowed to vote from home.

Further, the District Collectors were instructed to grant one day special casual leave to all employees on election duty to facilitate them to cast their voite as Voter Facilitation Centres (VFCs) as per convenience.

To ensure smooth process of Postal Ballot system, a dedicated Assistant Returning Officer will be appointed. The officials have been instructed to ensure process of postal ballot is conducted in an error free manner.